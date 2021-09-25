USM faces tall task in Tuscaloosa tonight

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall said his Golden Eagles will have a special opportunity this evening when they visit the top-ranked team in the nation.

But that scenario would entail USM (1-2) knocking off the University of Alabama (3-0) on its home turf of at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

That’s a tall task, one the Golden Eagles have not accomplished since the 2000 season, when USM won 21-0 in Birmingham, Ala.

The teams kick off at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.