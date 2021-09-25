Students help paint new mural for City of Sumrall

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sumrall High School students are working on a new mural project for their town.

The project is spearheaded by the Sumrall Main Street Association and Sumrall High School Art Teacher Lissa Ortego.

“I get to help out my school and my community, " says Will Barrett, a Sumrall High School student.

The mural is on the side of the Sumrall Municipal Court Building and features a familiar place.

“To represent the trail, the Longleaf Trail that we are most known for, " says Kylee Gabin

“Having a kind of like, not really a monument, but, like, a label as Sumrall, " says Will Barrett.

This is the third mural for the city.

“Whether it’s things you can see and participate in or whether it’s things that are a little bit behind the scene, I’m very happy with the way things are moving in the town,” says Joel Lofton, mayor of Sumrall.

Students are expected to finish the mural in October.

