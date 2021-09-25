Mitchell Farms opens maze and pumpkin patch, prepares for ‘Peanut Fest’ next week

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Visitors from across South Mississippi and beyond are being drawn to Mitchell Farms once again to pay an annual visit to its corn maze and pumpkin patch.

The farm opened all attractions to the public Saturday and will remain open through Nov. 7.

The maze and pumpkin patch can be viewed Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In October, visitors also can check out the maze and pumpkin patch on Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.

Admission is $15 for individuals two years and older.

The Mitchell family set up its maze and pumpkin patch in 2006.

Mitchell Farms also is preparing to host the 11th annual Mississippi Peanut Festival.

It will feature the maze and pumpkin patch, but also include dozens of arts and crafts vendors and live music.

The Peanut Festival will take place Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Oct. 3, from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, go to www.mitchellsfarms.com.

