Healthy grant boosts PRCC’s apprenticeship efforts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College has received a $200,000 grant to provide training to South Mississippi workers.

PRCC was notified last month of an awarding of the Mississippi Apprenticeship Program grant, which is supported by the United States Department of Labor.

Grant funds will be used to promote the benefits to local businesses of apprenticeship, support apprenticeship program development and provide consultative services to organizations about how to best design and implement technical apprenticeship standards.

“This grant is critical for our ability to continue helping businesses to implement work-based learning initiatives,” Rebecca Brown, dean of Workforce and Community Development at PRCC.

“We have been successful in supporting companies such as Chain Electric to develop thriving apprenticeship programs. We want to build on that to reach more organizations looking to grow their own subject matter experts.

“It’s a great opportunity for people who want to combine on-the-job training with applicable classroom education, all while getting paid.”

MAP and PRCC have partnered since 2016 in its efforts to promote apprenticeships and has collaborated with several local businesses and industries that have identified their training needs.

“I cannot think of a better investment for workforce development in Mississippi,” PRCC President Adam Breerwood said. “This program will not only assist in alleviating the financial challenges many students face, but provide the training necessary to build the state’s workforce.

“Apprenticeship opportunities provide the ideal route to gain the valuable experience that every employer is seeking in its employees. We are grateful to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security for their vision and our partnership in providing this pathway for our students.”

MAP is administered through the state’s Office of Apprenticeship in coordination with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

“Mississippi’s apprenticeship program is housed inside our agency and we could not be prouder than to present a program that provides great value to employers in our state,” said Jackie Turner, executive director for the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

“Our agency continues to encourage partnerships between community colleges, businesses and industry partners with goals we have set to expand opportunities in registered apprenticeship for women, youth, people of color, rural communities, justice-involved individuals, and people with disabilities.”

PRCC already works with area industries to provide specialized training to meet specific needs. This apprenticeship program is one more tool the college can use to ensure area employers have access to a skilled workforce.

Companies wishing to learn more about how to use apprenticeships to build their own skilled talent pipeline should contact PRCC Manufacturing and Apprenticeship Specialist Phillip Duke at pduke@prcc.edu.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.