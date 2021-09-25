Gametime! - Week 5

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Region play began for many schools on Friday while others looked to tie up any loose ends in their last non-region contests. Here’s a look at all the week 5 scores from around the Pine Belt:

Seminary (48) Purvis (22)

Hattiesburg (40) Natchez (36)

Wayne County (41) South Jones (15)

Oak Grove (37) Warren Central (20)

Sumrall (41) Newton County (35)

Columbia (34) Jefferson Davis County (7)

Laurel (28) Minor High School (27)

West Jones (26) Brookhaven (0)

West Marion (35) FCAHS (26)

Northeast Jones (25) East Marion (6)

Pearl (38) Petal (12)

Bay Springs (30) Richton (6)

PCS (13) Oak Forest Academy (7)

Taylorsville (41) Enterprise-Lincoln (30)

Mount Olive (40) Salem (12)

Lumberton (27) Resurrection (7)

Greene County (35) Perry Central (21)

Wayne Academy (54) Sylva-Bay Academy (22)

Poplarville (28) Pass Christian (6)

Raymond (44) North Forrest (8)

Clarkdale (56) Sacred Heart (21)

Mendenhall (35) Collins (2)

Brookhaven Academy (51) Columbia Academy (28)

Tylertown (26) Lawrence County (14)

Wesson (34) Mize (33)

Heidelberg (20) Northeast Lauderdale (14)

Magee (21) Yazoo City (8)

Gautier (43) George County (27)

Madison-Ridgeland Academy (34) Raleigh (12)

Loyd Star (32) Stringer (15)

South Pike (24) Stone (14)

Picayune (42) Pearl River Central (0)

