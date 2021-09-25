Gametime! - Week 5
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Region play began for many schools on Friday while others looked to tie up any loose ends in their last non-region contests. Here’s a look at all the week 5 scores from around the Pine Belt:
- Seminary (48) Purvis (22)
- Hattiesburg (40) Natchez (36)
- Wayne County (41) South Jones (15)
- Oak Grove (37) Warren Central (20)
- Sumrall (41) Newton County (35)
- Columbia (34) Jefferson Davis County (7)
- Laurel (28) Minor High School (27)
- West Jones (26) Brookhaven (0)
- West Marion (35) FCAHS (26)
- Northeast Jones (25) East Marion (6)
- Pearl (38) Petal (12)
- Bay Springs (30) Richton (6)
- PCS (13) Oak Forest Academy (7)
- Taylorsville (41) Enterprise-Lincoln (30)
- Mount Olive (40) Salem (12)
- Lumberton (27) Resurrection (7)
- Greene County (35) Perry Central (21)
- Wayne Academy (54) Sylva-Bay Academy (22)
- Poplarville (28) Pass Christian (6)
- Raymond (44) North Forrest (8)
- Clarkdale (56) Sacred Heart (21)
- Mendenhall (35) Collins (2)
- Brookhaven Academy (51) Columbia Academy (28)
- Tylertown (26) Lawrence County (14)
- Wesson (34) Mize (33)
- Heidelberg (20) Northeast Lauderdale (14)
- Magee (21) Yazoo City (8)
- Gautier (43) George County (27)
- Madison-Ridgeland Academy (34) Raleigh (12)
- Loyd Star (32) Stringer (15)
- South Pike (24) Stone (14)
- Picayune (42) Pearl River Central (0)
