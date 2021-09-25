Covington Chamber sets schedule for annual “Christmas in the Park”

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Chamber of Commerce is already preparing for the Christmas season.

It has set the schedule for its annual “Christmas in the Park” at Robertson Park in Collins.

It will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, beginning Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, and it will run through New Year’s Day.

It’s a drive-thru event, and each night, visitors can see thousands of holiday lights and other displays throughout the park.

“We have different churches that work the gates, the entrance gates and hand out the programs and then, we have volunteers at the exit gate to take up donations and encourage people to go on downtown and look at the beautiful Christmas decorations,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.

“We have a lot of out-of-state people who turn off to see “Christmas in the Park” and then, of course, we have our neighbors from Forrest County, Lamar, all around; people come from as far as Madison and the Coast to see it,” added Shoemake.

There’s no charge to see “Christmas in the Park.”

Donations that are taken go toward the upkeep of the displays.

Shoemake says last year, more than 6,000 people drove through to see it.

