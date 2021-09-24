WCU School of Education hosts Appreciation Brunch

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, Sept. 24, William Carey University held an appreciation luncheon on its Hattiesburg campus at Tatum Court.

It was a way of celebrating the university’s record enrollment and thanking the faculty and staff who helped make it possible.

Keynote speakers included WCU alumna Leta Palmiter, executive director of Illuminations Center for Dyslexia in Meridian.

A videotaped message from Lt. Gov. Delbert Hoseman was shown, who congratulated those who attended.

State Rep. Kent McCarty, who authored a bill last year in support of loan forgiveness for teachers, was also in attendance.

Dr. Teresa Poole, dean of the School of Education at WCU, gave a few remarks to the group.

“This is encouraging to us, so today we are celebrating that because we are seeing a change in the highs,” Dr. Poole said.

“We’re hoping that our prayers, our actions, and our work is really paying off in this area and in our state so that our students can have teachers in their classrooms,” said Dr. Poole.

Overall, for the fall 2021 trimester, WCU posted a 2 percent enrollment increase over the previous fall.

The School of Education’s overall enrollment rose 6 percent, from 1,705 students to 1,806 students and the number of undergraduate education majors grew by 13 percent, from 358 students to 405 students.

For the spring 2021 trimester, the university posted an overall 15 percent enrollment increase over the previous spring.

The WCU School of Education marked the largest individual increase, almost 34 percent.

During the fall 2020 trimester, WCU posted an overall 3.3 percent increase over the previous fall’s enrollment.

This included a 35 percent overall increase by the WCU School of Education and a 50 percent increase in the number of undergraduate education majors.

There is a total of 5,362 students enrolled at William Carey University.

