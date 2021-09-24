Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

WCU School of Education hosts Appreciation Brunch

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, Sept. 24, William Carey University held an appreciation luncheon on its Hattiesburg campus at Tatum Court.

It was a way of celebrating the university’s record enrollment and thanking the faculty and staff who helped make it possible.

Keynote speakers included WCU alumna Leta Palmiter, executive director of Illuminations Center for Dyslexia in Meridian.

A videotaped message from Lt. Gov. Delbert Hoseman was shown, who congratulated those who attended.

State Rep. Kent McCarty, who authored a bill last year in support of loan forgiveness for teachers, was also in attendance.

Dr. Teresa Poole, dean of the School of Education at WCU, gave a few remarks to the group.

“This is encouraging to us, so today we are celebrating that because we are seeing a change in the highs,” Dr. Poole said.

“We’re hoping that our prayers, our actions, and our work is really paying off in this area and in our state so that our students can have teachers in their classrooms,” said Dr. Poole.

Overall, for the fall 2021 trimester, WCU posted a 2 percent enrollment increase over the previous fall.

The School of Education’s overall enrollment rose 6 percent, from 1,705 students to 1,806 students and the number of undergraduate education majors grew by 13 percent, from 358 students to 405 students.

For the spring 2021 trimester, the university posted an overall 15 percent enrollment increase over the previous spring.

The WCU School of Education marked the largest individual increase, almost 34 percent.

During the fall 2020 trimester, WCU posted an overall 3.3 percent increase over the previous fall’s enrollment.

This included a 35 percent overall increase by the WCU School of Education and a 50 percent increase in the number of undergraduate education majors.

There is a total of 5,362 students enrolled at William Carey University.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharron Sauls, 60, along with her two passengers, Henry Sauls, 69, and Rylee Martin, 11, all...
3 killed in Marion Co. car crash identified
Coach Steven Bynum
High school football coach dies after battle with COVID-19
A house fire in Rawls Springs killed two people Thursday morning.
Early-morning house fire kills 2 in Rawls Springs
Hattiesburg police are continuing their investigation into a Thursday afternoon shooting on...
Hattiesburg arrest suspect in Thursday shooting
Long-time neighbor and friend Dawn Gillis said she remembers waking up to a loud noise on...
2 killed in Rawls Springs house fire identified

Latest News

WestPoint Baptist Church
Hattiesburg church to host vaccination clinic
If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro...
HPD looking for 2 men in connection to Hub City shooting
The Laurel Police Department arrested one man and is looking for another in connection to an...
Laurel car chase ends with arrest, 3 pounds of marijuana seized
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 09/24
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 09/24