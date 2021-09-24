USM installing outdoor sculpture exhibition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, USM began installing its 2021 biennial Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition. It features four different sculptures across campus. They will be displayed until March of 2023.

A committee of a student and faculty and staff members from the College of Arts and Sciences selected the pieces from dozens of entries through a blind jury process.

Kelsey Wishik is a USM alum and one of the artists.

“I’m just really touched that this place continues to support me even though I’ve flown the coop, and I love that I’m in front of a building that says, above all nations is humanity, that really touches my heart and it fits in with my personal philosophy very well so I’m really pleased to be here,” Wishik said.

Her sculpture, “Portal,” was the first to be installed and unveiled on Thursday. Two more sculptures titled “Action and Reaction” and “When One Door Closes, Another Door Opens...” will be installed on Friday. “Yellow Roses,” the final sculpture will be put in sometime this month.

Wishik said she hopes students and staff who see the art are inspired to follow their passions.

“I hope that they find a connection to the opportunities that we have to have a hand in building our world, whether it’s a small or large as a piece of art or whatever they’re studying here, so we always have a hand in what we can create,” Wishik said

The sculptures and artists in the exhibit are:

Portal by Kelsey Wishik - Location: In front of the International Building

Action Reaction by Chris Wubbena - Location: In front of the Liberal Arts Building

When One Door Closes, Another Door Opens… By Matt Moyer - Location: Between Cook and McCain Libraries

Yellow Roses by Laura E. Walters - Location: Behind the Liberal Arts Building (Installation Date T.B.D)

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.