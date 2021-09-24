Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Students welcome bus driver home after he was hospitalized with COVID-19 for 266 days

By Alan Shope
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – A bus driver in Missouri is home after battling COVID-19 in the hospital for almost nine months.

When it was time for someone to drive Phil Clevenger home, some kids who are usually passengers made the journey special.

Phil Clevenger checked out of St. Luke’s Hospital in Overland Park after a 266-day stay battling COVID-19. He had been there since Jan. 1.

“There’s no words to express how you feel,” his mother, Beverly Clevenger, said about his release.

His fellow bus drivers took on his routes and hoped for the best.

“It’s like having a brother gone. There were times that, you know, all we can do is pray,” said fellow bus driver Tomme Sue Feil.

So, with his bus front and center, he got a welcome home from the entire town cheering him on along the way.

“It’s a little bit emotional, just overwhelming – more than I realized,” Phil Clevenger said. “It’s tough. I wouldn’t do it again.”

Phil Clevenger would, however, like to drive a school bus again someday.

“He loves those kids,” his mother said.

And they love him right back.

Phil Clevenger says community support and motivation helped him beat COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharron Sauls, 60, along with her two passengers, Henry Sauls, 69, and Rylee Martin, 11, all...
3 killed in Marion Co. car crash identified
Coach Steven Bynum
High school football coach dies after battle with COVID-19
A house fire in Rawls Springs killed two people Thursday morning.
Early-morning house fire kills 2 in Rawls Springs
Hattiesburg police are continuing their investigation into a Thursday afternoon shooting on...
Hattiesburg arrest suspect in Thursday shooting
While photos of the wrecked cruiser look severe, no injuries were reported from the driver or...
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Deputy is OK, but his cruiser will need a lot of work

Latest News

Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Official says only 225 migrants remain in Texas border town
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks to an audience at the 30th...
Supreme Court sets Barrett ceremonial swearing-in for Oct. 1
Lakecia Hilton
Hattiesburg woman accused of stabbing brother
FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
Man punches nurse for vaccinating wife without his consent, police say