New Seasons Family Worship Center hosting vaccine party Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - New Seasons Family Worship Center is having a vaccine party on Saturday.

Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative will give out shots. The first 35 people will get a $25 gift card and there will be Brady’s Snow Shack snow cones.

The church is located at 1634 W 7th Street. The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parishioner LaKeylah White brought the idea to the church and pastor Reverend Clemon Ector says he loved the idea.

“We are just concerned about people being so hesitant to take this vaccine. I took it and I’m doing fine and several of my family members have taken it,” Ector says.

Ector says the church is practicing safety measures including temperature checks and masking so they can worship in person. He encourages his congregation to come out and get vaccinated to make it even safer for everyone to gather for worship.

“The more members who get the vaccination, then the opportunities for getting COVID diminishes. The vaccinations just put an exclamation point on it so we would love for those who have not got it to do it so they can live a long life,” Ector says.

White says she thought the party would be a great way to get people from the surrounding community easy access to a shot, a gift card and a sweet treat.

“I think the church is all about serving and all about the community, and I just love our location here. We are in a prime location. There are lots of apartments in the area so I thought this would be a great spot,” White says.

Ector says he knows too many people personally who have died from COVID and he doesn’t want to see any more of his congregation, family or friends suffer.

“I personally believe that God has given man the wisdom to come up with this vaccine just like he did with polio and the measles and the mumps and all these other things that we’ve had to have vaccines for. I give God the credit and the praise for giving us something to keep us safe, because I don’t want to die from COVID.

