Nation’s No. 1 college football team awaits USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuscaloosa, Ala., tends not to be a place opposing football teams go to get better.

Yet, after massively struggling against two lesser variants of Alabama football, the University of Southern Mississippi will venture north to take on, arguably, the master mold for the recent college game, the top-ranked University of Alabama.

The Golden Eagles will head to Bryant-Denny Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff, as Alabama welcomes a team to The Capstone for the first night game of the season.

The game will air on the SEC Network and can be heard on an affiliate of the Southern Miss Sports Network.

“We’re playing the best team in the country and it’s a great opportunity,” USM coach Will Hall said. “Unbelievable opportunity to do something extremely special, and then we have conference play coming up, so we’ve got to be a much better football team going into this than what we were the past week.”

USM (1-2) has scored all of 10 points offensively against Football Bowl Subdivision competition in losses at the University of South Alabama and to Troy University. The Golden Eagles’ lone win came against Football Championship Subdivision member, Grambling State University.

The Crimson Tide (3-0) casually dispatched the University of Miami (Fla,) and Mercer University to start the season before outlasting the University of Florida last week in Gainesville, Fla.

Alabama has scored no fewer than 32 points in any game this season and is allowing 18.7 points a game on average.

UA coach Nick Saban said Alabama will need to be on its game Saturday night.

These guys play hard and they’re well-coached, so this will be a challenging game for us,” Saban said earlier this week. “These guys have played really well on defense. They’re one of the toughest people to run against of anybody in the country.

“Offensively, I know their first quarterback got hurt *Lowe III), but Keyes is a really athletic guy.”

