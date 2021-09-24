Laurel Magnet School of the Arts tests with high honors

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - State testing results were released today by the Mississippi State Department of Education. The results focused on the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP).

Students were last tested in 2019, and the state saw significant declines in English Language Arts and mathematics scores.

However, the students and teachers at Laurel Magnet school of the Arts rose to the challenge and improved their testing scores, ranking # 1 in the Pine Belt and the entire state.

Thursday afternoon, students and teachers at the school gathered in their auditorium for an unexpected school accessibly. They were all anxious to find out the occasion.

Soon enough, Superintendent Dr. Toy Watts announced that out of roughly 400 elementary schools in the State of Mississippi, LMS scored among the highest in the state:

4th grade ELA #1 in the state

5th grade Math #1 in the state

4th grade Math #1 in Pine Belt & #2 in the state

5th grade ELA #1 in Pine belt & #3 in the state

3rd grade Math #2 in Pin Belt #10 in the state

3rd grade ELA #2 in the Pine Belt #17 in the state

“We beat out some top dogs in the way of rankings or historical rankings and they have consistently grown to this point. It didn’t happen overnight,” says Watts, referring to other schools across the state known for academic success.

LMS Principal Dr. Kiana Pendleton says the majority of their students are minorities and this proves they can defy any odds set against them especially during a pandemic.

During the assembly, Pendleton was very emotional when she spoke to the students and teachers, as tears fell from her eyes while addressing them.

“I got emotional because this is a success story, and I’m able to witness that as the first African American female principal here, that means everything to me,” says Pendleton

During the assembly she made all of the teachers join her on stage because she wanted them to know just how much they mean to her.

“You all deserve this. I love you dearly, and I want you to continue to keep the main thing. The main thing, these babies we serve always come first,” says Pendleton.

