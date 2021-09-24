Laurel car chase ends with arrest, 3 pounds of marijuana seized

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department arrested one man and is looking for another in connection to an incident that happened Thursday, Sept. 23, afternoon.

According to Chief Tommy Cox, the police department received a citizen tip of suspicious activity going on around an alleyway near the intersection of 7th Avenue and Jackson Street.

Officers arrived on the scene at approximately 1:47 p.m. They found two men in a silver Dodge Charger who then drove away from the officers. The officers then followed after the suspects in a short car chase.

The suspects wrecked their car at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Maple Street, and the suspects fled on foot.

Twenty-year-old Willie Fair was arrested near the Dollar General on Carroll Gartin Boulevard.

When officers investigated the vehicle, they found one stolen firearm, an undetermined amount of cash and 3 pounds of marijuana.

Fair is being held at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and is charged with felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.

At this time, LPD is still looking for the other suspect involved in the incident.

