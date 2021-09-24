Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Jones County woman wanted for felony child abuse

Amber Carter
Amber Carter(Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman wanted on a felony child abuse charge.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, 33-year-old Amber Carter is accused of giving birth to a child who tested positive for methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office said Carter will face one count of felony child abuse after her arrest.

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharron Sauls, 60, along with her two passengers, Henry Sauls, 69, and Rylee Martin, 11, all...
3 killed in Marion Co. car crash identified
Coach Steven Bynum
High school football coach dies after battle with COVID-19
A house fire in Rawls Springs killed two people Thursday morning.
Early-morning house fire kills 2 in Rawls Springs
Hattiesburg police are continuing their investigation into a Thursday afternoon shooting on...
Hattiesburg arrest suspect in Thursday shooting
While photos of the wrecked cruiser look severe, no injuries were reported from the driver or...
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Deputy is OK, but his cruiser will need a lot of work

Latest News

The suspect was arrested near the Dollar General on Carroll Gartin Boulevard.
Laurel car chase ends with arrest, 3 pounds of marijuana seized
Long-time neighbor and friend Dawn Gillis said she remembers waking up to a loud noise on...
2 killed in Rawls Springs house fire identified
Levi Madison, a MGCCC freshman defensive lineman from Meridian, died early Friday morning in a...
MGCCC player killed, 1 injured, in car crash following game
.
1,505 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths reported Friday in Miss.