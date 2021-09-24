Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

JCSD asks public for information about AT&T copper wire theft

The copper wire is valued at $6,000.
The copper wire is valued at $6,000.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on a copper wire theft from an AT&T utility pole on Monroe Road.

According to an AT&T representative, approximately 2,000 feet of 200 pair copper wire was cut from utility poles in the 1900 block of Monroe Road sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning causing a communication outage.

The copper wire is valued at $6,000.

Anyone with information on this grand larceny is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharron Sauls, 60, along with her two passengers, Henry Sauls, 69, and Rylee Martin, 11, all...
3 killed in Marion Co. car crash identified
Coach Steven Bynum
High school football coach dies after battle with COVID-19
A house fire in Rawls Springs killed two people Thursday morning.
Early-morning house fire kills 2 in Rawls Springs
Hattiesburg police are continuing their investigation into a Thursday afternoon shooting on...
Hattiesburg arrest suspect in Thursday shooting
While photos of the wrecked cruiser look severe, no injuries were reported from the driver or...
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Deputy is OK, but his cruiser will need a lot of work

Latest News

The suspect was arrested near the Dollar General on Carroll Gartin Boulevard.
Laurel car chase ends with arrest, 3 pounds of marijuana seized
Amber Carter
Jones County woman wanted for felony child abuse
Kelsi Dungan and Derek Medjesky both have Down syndrome and have become the faces of the Dream...
Couple with Down syndrome get engaged at charity fashion show
Long-time neighbor and friend Dawn Gillis said she remembers waking up to a loud noise on...
2 killed in Rawls Springs house fire identified