JCSD asks public for information about AT&T copper wire theft

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on a copper wire theft from an AT&T utility pole on Monroe Road.

According to an AT&T representative, approximately 2,000 feet of 200 pair copper wire was cut from utility poles in the 1900 block of Monroe Road sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning causing a communication outage.

The copper wire is valued at $6,000.

Anyone with information on this grand larceny is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

