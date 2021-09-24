HPD looking for 2 men in connection to Hub City shooting

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Hattiesburg police have active arrest warrants for two individuals in connection to the shooting Thursday that left one man injured.

Darius Powe, 21, of Hattiesburg, has two active warrants for aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling.

Kenzell Blakely, 21, of Hattiesburg, has two active warrants for two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

Both individuals are wanted in connection to the Thursday, Sept. 23, afternoon shooting at 212 Martin Luther King Avenue.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

