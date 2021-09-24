Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

HPD looking for 2 men in connection to Hub City shooting

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro...
If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Hattiesburg police have active arrest warrants for two individuals in connection to the shooting Thursday that left one man injured.

Darius Powe, 21, of Hattiesburg, has two active warrants for aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling.

Kenzell Blakely, 21, of Hattiesburg, has two active warrants for two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

Both individuals are wanted in connection to the Thursday, Sept. 23, afternoon shooting at 212 Martin Luther King Avenue.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sharron Sauls, 60, along with her two passengers, Henry Sauls, 69, and Rylee Martin, 11, all...
3 killed in Marion Co. car crash identified
Coach Steven Bynum
High school football coach dies after battle with COVID-19
A house fire in Rawls Springs killed two people Thursday morning.
Early-morning house fire kills 2 in Rawls Springs
Hattiesburg police are continuing their investigation into a Thursday afternoon shooting on...
Hattiesburg arrest suspect in Thursday shooting
While photos of the wrecked cruiser look severe, no injuries were reported from the driver or...
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Deputy is OK, but his cruiser will need a lot of work

Latest News

Pecan Festival is back after missing 2020 due to COVID.
33rd annual Pecan Festival kicks off Friday
5pm Headlines 09/24/2021
5pm Headlines 09/24/2021
The annual Pecan Festival returns to Perry County this weekend after being canceled in 2020,...
33rd annual Pecan Festival kicks off Friday
(L-R) Jordan Thomsen, Joshua Hankins and Kelly King
Police: Men lied about ‘free car’ sign to avoid being arrested for auto theft