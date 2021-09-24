Hattiesburg woman accused of stabbing brother

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman is facing a charge of aggravated assault for stabbing her brother, police say.

Hattiesburg police officers were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance on Columbia Street around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, officers found a 38-year-old man had been stabbed by his sister.

Moore identified the suspect as 41-year-old Lakecia Hilton.

The victim was treated at an area hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Hilton was arrested and is being held at the Forrest County Jail, Moore said.

