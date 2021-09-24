Win Stuff
Hattiesburg church to host vaccination clinic

WestPoint Baptist Church is giving out $50 gift cards to whoever gets fully vaccinated at their church vaccine clinic.
By Mia Monet
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A church in Oak Grove is giving you the chance to be vaccinated and get paid while doing it.

this coming Sunday West Point Baptist Church is hosting a vaccination clinic in their parking lot.

the clinic starts right after their Sunday church service from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

If you get fully vaccinated with them, you’ll receive a $50 gift card.

“We lost a lot of people to COVID that I believe could have been preventable if they would’ve had had the vaccination. SO we wanted to do our part to help bring the numbers down in our community and also put a little cash in people’s pockets while doing it” said Reimonenq, the executive pastor.

You can pre-register for the event by going to their Facebook page and clicking the link.

