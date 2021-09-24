Game of the Week: Seminary at Purvis

Purvis, Miss. (WDAM) -The Seminary Bulldogs, who are in the midst of changing their offensive, identity travel to take on the Purvis Tornadoes this Friday.

“When I first got here, as everybody knows, it was Wing T for as long as I can remember,” Seminary Head Coach Mitch Evans said. “Just changing from that to the spread, our identity, what I brought over here, has been a big change for the kids.”

“He’s kind of got ‘em excited with the offense that they’re running, so it’s going to be a test for us,” Brad Hankins, the Purvis Head Coach, said.

Evans, the former Taylorsville Head Coach, is in his first year at the head of Seminary. He isn’t just making an impression on the offensive scheme, but on the players as well.

“He’s a good coach and everything,” Seminary running back/cornerback Quadarius Keyes said. “He motivates me and he stays on me every day. Even when I’m doing something right, he still stays on me about do it better, have better technique, have a better approach.”

The Tornado defense is prepared for a different-looking Seminary offense.

“Well we’ve been playing spread teams the past three games, so I think we’re pretty prepared for the spread,” Purvis running back/linebacker Conner Lawler said.

“We’ve just got to make sure that we get 11 hats to the football when they run it and when they throw it, we’re chasing the football and working as a unit. That’s a big thing,” Hankins said.

Purvis has been making progress on offense as well averaging 33 points a game through their first three games.

“We’ve been opportunistic with some of the things that we’ve had,” Hankins said. “We’ve been fortunate with some turnovers, and we’ve has some short fields to work on.”

“They’re wing T so these kids should be used to it defensively. The biggest thing against that is doing your job and not trying to do someone else’s,” Evans said.

Both teams begin region play next week but aren’t overlooking this competitive matchup.

“I know it’s going to be a test. Seminary’s got a great football team,” Hankins said.

“I just know Coach Hankins has been doing this a long time and they’re gonna be well prepared for what we’re doing and it’s gonna be a dog fight,” Evans said.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Purvis.

