Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Fellowship at the Fields to be held Saturday in Waynesboro

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday, Sept. 25, Fellowship at the Fields, a contemporary Christian music concert, will be held at The Fields in Waynesboro.

Hosted by Lion Fest, a local organization, it will feature award-winning recording artist Ryan Stevenson along with Tasha Layton and other musical performers.

Several churches in the area are involved with the concert and encourage those of all faiths to come worship, praise and fellowship.

Jonathan Grimes, a member of Lion Fest, said the event is expected to draw over 500 people and has something for everyone.

“To be able to come together and worship God and to bring the churches outside the walls of the church and to just come together and enjoy each other’s fellowship,” said Grimes.

“That’s the name of the event, The Fellowship of the Fields, so I think that entails what we want to do,” Grimes added.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. and tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate.

Tickets can be purchased at Athletic Locker in Waynesboro or on Facebook at: facebook.com/lionfestwaynesboro.

The Fields is located at 1519 Azalea Drive, behind MiCasita Restaurant.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, at approximately 7:59 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to...
3 people are dead after car crash on U.S. Hwy. 98 in Marion Co.
Alajah Mark
Hattiesburg woman found safe
Sharron Sauls, 60, along with her two passengers, Henry Sauls, 69, and Rylee Martin, 11, all...
3 killed in Marion Co. car crash identified
Henton Dean, 5-years-old, with one of the golden retrievers.
Missing child found after 16 hour search
Explosive damage caused to AT&T transmission site in Jefferson Davis County.
Court docs: Man used firework to damage AT&T transmission site in Miss.

Latest News

The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
New Seasons Family Worship Center hosting vaccine party Saturday
.
Hattiesburg National Night Out
.
Laurel Magnet School success
.
19th Golf Tournament benefits United Way