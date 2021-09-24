Fellowship at the Fields to be held Saturday in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday, Sept. 25, Fellowship at the Fields, a contemporary Christian music concert, will be held at The Fields in Waynesboro.

Hosted by Lion Fest, a local organization, it will feature award-winning recording artist Ryan Stevenson along with Tasha Layton and other musical performers.

Several churches in the area are involved with the concert and encourage those of all faiths to come worship, praise and fellowship.

Jonathan Grimes, a member of Lion Fest, said the event is expected to draw over 500 people and has something for everyone.

“To be able to come together and worship God and to bring the churches outside the walls of the church and to just come together and enjoy each other’s fellowship,” said Grimes.

“That’s the name of the event, The Fellowship of the Fields, so I think that entails what we want to do,” Grimes added.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. and tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate.

Tickets can be purchased at Athletic Locker in Waynesboro or on Facebook at: facebook.com/lionfestwaynesboro.

The Fields is located at 1519 Azalea Drive, behind MiCasita Restaurant.

