DE Fastlink, PSC’s Maxwell celebrate 1,000th broadband subscriber

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County resident is celebrating a milestone with Dixie Electric Power Association.

Wendy Wilkerson of Ellisville has become DE Fastlink’s 1,000th subscriber for high-speed internet service.

On Thursday, folks from DE Fastlink joined Southern District Public Service commissioner Dane Maxwell at Wilkerson’s home to congratulate her on her new internet service and for helping the company reach 1,000 subscribers.

“(The service) will allow us to have much more flexibility with our television programming, our security system for my small business, different things, it’ll just enhance what others have had, but we have not, being in the rural area,” Wilkerson said.

“Our plan will be to serve each of our electric customers with fast fiber optic internet,” said Jeremy McAndrew, project manager for DE Fastlink. “These speeds and what they provide, what it allows people to do out here in the rural country, they have not had this.”

DE Fastlink is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dixie Electric Power Association.

It began offering high-speed internet service just a few months ago.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.