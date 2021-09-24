Couple with Down syndrome get engaged at charity fashion show

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a night of high fashion, generous donations, and love Thursday at the annual Renaissance the Runway fashion show in Biloxi.

The show is held each year to raise money for the Bacot McCarty Foundation, but this year’s event contained a special surprise: a proposal.

Kelsi Dungan and Derek Medjesky both have Down syndrome and have become the faces of the Dream Program, one of the many nonprofits that is funded through the Bacot McCarty Foundation.

With a big smile on her face, Kelsi walked the runway showing off a floor-length, off-shoulder white evening gown. Her smile would grow even bigger just moments later.

Sweetest proposal yet! Kelsi says this is the last proposal- that Derek got it right this time! 😁❤️💐 #jollymccarty #Shesaidyes #RenaissancetheRunway Posted by Dawne Wilson Jakubik on Thursday, September 23, 2021

As she turned to walk back down the runway, the event’s emcee announced that there would be a special surprise. Derek then walked out dressed in a a tuxedo and got down on one knee. After slipping the ring on her finger, Kelsi grabbed the microphone from him and enthusiastically said, “Yes, I will marry you!”

With loud cheers and applause from the audience, the couple share a sweet kiss.

Kelsi and Derek have been dating for the past decade and have worked with the Dream Program for years. Derek initially proposed four years ago at Renaissance on the Runway.

“Kelsi says this is the last proposal - that Derek got it right this time,” quipped Kelsi’s mom Dawn Jakubik in her Facebook post.

The Dream Program was founded to serve and enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. However, the program is inclusive and available to all individuals, with and without disabilities. Currently, there are nine recreational offerings and all are free for participants. Those recreational activities are funded through donations and grants, and ran by volunteers.

Renaissance the Runway is one of the signature events that helps raise money for the Dream Program and others funded by the Bacot McCarty Foundation. The fashion show is held each year at the IP Casino and features local boutiques and “model citizens” from across the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

