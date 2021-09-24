Chilly this morning with sunny skies this weekend

We’re starting off your morning with sunny skies and temps in the low 50s. Today will be another beautiful day with sunny skies and cooler weather. Highs will only reach the upper 70s this afternoon. Temps will fall into the mid 60s this evening for those Friday Night Football Games. Lows overnight will be in the mid 50s.

This weekend is looking great!! Skies will be sunny for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be a little warmer as highs top out into the low to mid 80s. Morning lows will be in the 50s.

Next week will start off dry and sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.