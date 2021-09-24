Win Stuff
Chilly this morning with sunny skies this weekend

Patrick WDAM Weather
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
We’re starting off your morning with sunny skies and temps in the low 50s. Today will be another beautiful day with sunny skies and cooler weather. Highs will only reach the upper 70s this afternoon. Temps will fall into the mid 60s this evening for those Friday Night Football Games. Lows overnight will be in the mid 50s.

This weekend is looking great!! Skies will be sunny for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be a little warmer as highs top out into the low to mid 80s. Morning lows will be in the 50s.

Next week will start off dry and sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

