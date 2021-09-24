Bobcats stay unbeaten with another road win

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - La’Damian Webb carried the load for 58 minutes of Jones College’s visit to Itawamba on Thursday, rushing for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 22 attempts.

But when it was time to put the game to bed, Webb handed off to freshman Robert Henry who scampered 46 yards down the sideline and into the end zone – an exclamation point on the Bobcats’ 35-23 road win.

Jones College improved to 4-0 behind a strong run game and stout defense.

The Bobcats yielded just 91 yards rushing to the Indians. Sophomore Kenderian Dixon led the effort with nine tackles and a sack.

Jones returns to Ellisville on Thursday to host Hinds at 7 p.m.

Down in Poplarville, Copiah-Lincoln defeated Pearl River Community College 48-15 behind Hattiesburg native Drexlan Allen’s 161 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

The Wildcats (1-3) visit East Central Community College on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

