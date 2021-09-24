33rd annual Pecan Festival kicks off Friday

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The annual Pecan Festival returns to Perry County this weekend after being canceled in 2020, due to COVID.

“There is a lot going on. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the festival is going to be open so come out, bring your family, there are lots of food vendors, anything you can think of,” said Marie Fulmer, one of the festival hosts. “You’ll have a good time.”

With a name like the Pecan Festival, it is hard not to come out and enjoy some of the food.

“So far, my favorite part has been the food,” said festival attendee Sherry McSwain. “I got my funnel cake, I just ate these homemade biscuits that are off the chain and my next stop is to get a good ole hamburger.”

“I am enjoying seeing everybody out and having fun, and I am going to enjoy the food,” said festival attendee Josie Rice. “I am headed for the roasted corn. Just came out here and got a biscuit with some homemade jelly that was awesome!”

The Pecan Festival maybe even more known for its antiques. With an antique display, blacksmith and horse-drawn carriages, it gives everyone a blast from the past.

“I really like coming here every year. I like the antiques,” said 13-year-old attendee Jerry Durfee. “They have a lot of antiques sitting around here. I love the old tractors, things that hang on walls. It is real interesting to come by, look at them and talk to the nice people here.”

The festival is open through Sept. 26 and closes at 5 p.m. each night. Admission is $13 a person and children under 4 years old get in for free.

