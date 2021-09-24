Win Stuff
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of them was found dead, while another was injured and taken to the hospital.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A woman is in police custody after reportedly throwing two children from a bridge in Shreveport, Louisiana.

According to KSLA, a spokesperson with the Shreveport Police Department says they received a call around 11 a.m. Friday about a child in the water near the Cross Lake bridge. Marine patrol officers responded and found a small child dead in the water.

Officers then began searching the lake and were able to rescue another small child, who was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Multiple agencies were initially searching for a third child believed to be in the water, however, detectives were able to confirm that child was not in the water and is safe.

The woman was driving a gray Dodge Caravan with a Texas license plate and was taken into custody at the Texas state line by Louisiana State Police, SPD said.

Police believe the children were thrown from the bridge and that this was not a random act of violence. They’re asking anyone who saw anything to call SPD at 318-673-7300 or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, who represents the district in which this happened, reacted to the situation Friday afternoon. She spoke about the need for better mental health services in the city and said as a mother, she “can’t wrap her brain around it.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KSLA. All rights reserved.

