Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

19th United Way golf tourney raises $30,000

By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of golfers enjoyed Thursday’s beautiful weather and helped out the United Way of the Pine Belt.

They gathered for the 19th Williams/United Way Big Pine Classic Golf Tournament at the Laurel Country Club.

22 teams took part in the 18-hole event.

It also included a silent auction.

$30,000 was raised for the United Way and its 23-member agencies.

“It means that we’re going to get to continue to be relevant and continue to support these agencies,” said Betsy Ivey, executive director of the United Way of the Pine Belt. “We had a little 20 percent decline in donations last year because of COVID and not being able to host the tournament, so we are excited to be back on track now.”

The event had more than one dozen sponsors.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, at approximately 7:59 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to...
3 people are dead after car crash on U.S. Hwy. 98 in Marion Co.
Alajah Mark
Hattiesburg woman found safe
Henton Dean, 5-years-old, with one of the golden retrievers.
Missing child found after 16 hour search
Sharron Sauls, 60, along with her two passengers, Henry Sauls, 69, and Rylee Martin, 11, all...
3 killed in Marion Co. car crash identified
Explosive damage caused to AT&T transmission site in Jefferson Davis County.
Court docs: Man used firework to damage AT&T transmission site in Miss.

Latest News

Wendy Wilkerson enjoys her new high-speed internet service from DE Fastlink Thursday.
DE Fastlink, PSC’s Maxwell celebrate 1,000th broadband subscriber
Teachers embrace each other with tears of joy finding out about how well their students tested.
Laurel Magnet School of the Arts tests with high honors
Artist Kelsey Wishik and her sculpture Portal.
USM installing outdoor sculpture exhibition
The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
New Seasons Family Worship Center hosting vaccine party Saturday