19th United Way golf tourney raises $30,000

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of golfers enjoyed Thursday’s beautiful weather and helped out the United Way of the Pine Belt.

They gathered for the 19th Williams/United Way Big Pine Classic Golf Tournament at the Laurel Country Club.

22 teams took part in the 18-hole event.

It also included a silent auction.

$30,000 was raised for the United Way and its 23-member agencies.

“It means that we’re going to get to continue to be relevant and continue to support these agencies,” said Betsy Ivey, executive director of the United Way of the Pine Belt. “We had a little 20 percent decline in donations last year because of COVID and not being able to host the tournament, so we are excited to be back on track now.”

The event had more than one dozen sponsors.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.