1,505 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths reported Friday in Miss.

.
.(MSDH)
By Chris Thies
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Friday that more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide.

MSDH said 1,505 new coronavirus cases and 30 new deaths had been reported by 3 p.m. Thursday.

Nine of the deaths happened between Sept. 20 and Sept. 23. Twenty-one others were discovered during a review of death certificates from July 18 to Sept. 19.

Of the new deaths, three were reported in the Pine Belt with a pair of deaths in Forrest County and a single death in Jones County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 482,902 and 9,425, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 54,504 COVID-19 cases and 974 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,157 cases, 92 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,160 cases, 240 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,141 cases, 62 deaths
  • Jones: 13,404 cases, 227 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,214 cases, 130 deaths
  • Marion: 4,099 cases, 104 deaths
  • Perry: 1,999 cases, 53 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,330 cases, 66 deaths

MSDH also reported 440,450 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,771,893 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,298,292 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

