Vaccine event to be hosted at Pineview Apartments in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg Councilman Nick Brown hosting vaccine clinic on Thursday, September 23
By Mia Monet
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ward 5 Councilman Nick Brown is making the vaccine accessible to residents of Hattiesburg on Thursday.

Brown is hosting a vaccine clinic at Pineview Apartments located at 1500 Country Club Road.

The event will be hosted on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Brown says his goal is to make the vaccine accessible to as many people as possible.

“We’re trying to make sure we reach the underserved communities and people that may not have the ability to go out and get the vaccine so we’re bringing it to them,” Brown said.

There will also be music, food and a water slide at the event.

Brown partnered with Vax up Mississippi to make this event happen.

