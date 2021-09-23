USM meets Crimson Tide for 45th time

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday was not pretty for the Southern Miss offense.

The Golden Eagles amassed just 156 total yards, all through the air. USM ended the 21-9 loss to Troy with -1 yards rushing.

The offensive line did little to help true freshman quarterback Ty Keyes, who ran for his life most of the night. The Taylorsville native was sacked nine times and intercepted twice in his first collegiate start.

Senior Arvin Fletcher said the Eagles have to do a better job of protecting their quarterback.

“When Ty got here, everybody knew what type of player he was,” Fletcher said. “When he got the opportunity to step in, everybody was confident. Complete faith in Ty and his ability, we’re all just trying to rally around him, try to make him as comfortable as we can.”

“Ty’s got a chance to be a great, great player,” said USM head coach Will Hall. “It’s the sixth time in my career I’ve started a freshman quarterback. What we want out of him is the same we want from everybody - we want him to see the signal and execute their assignment. Worry about their job and do their job. Offensively, we gotta get eleven guys doing their job. We’re not doing a great job of doing that right now. And we’re self-destructing in a lot of ways. It’s one of those deals where each game something new has kinda risen to hold us back offensively. Obviously, we gotta get those issues fixed.”

USM’s next opportunity to right its wrongs comes against the No. 1 team in college football.

The Golden Eagles visit Alabama on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in what will be the 45th meeting between the two. It marks just the second time Southern Miss will face an Associated Press No. 1 team – the last coming against Alabama in October 1980.

Hall got a good look at the beginning stages of the football empire in Tuscaloosa. Cutting his teeth as a first-time head coach at West Alabama, Hall said he patterned much of his program after what he saw from Nick Saban and company.

“I got to West Alabama in ‘08, the same time coach Saban got there,” Hall said. “It was a 45-minute drive. So, I’ve spent many, many a day in those offices. We patterned much of everything we do like them. They way we build our program – quarterback centered through the defense. The way we practice is almost carbon copied off the way they practice. They way we’re building the program is very, very similar to the way they’ve built that there.”

Saban’s kept his eye on the early stages of Hall’s Southern Miss program. The six-time national champion coach of the Tide sees how strong the Golden Eagles are at stopping the run.

USM ranks second in the nation in that category, yielding just 43.7 yards rushing per game.

“These guys have played really well on defense,” Saban said. “They’re one of the toughest people to run against of anybody in the country. Offensively, I know their first quarterback got hurt but Keyes is a really athletic guy. They do some of the same kinda quarterback runs and things that we saw a week ago. They got good skill players on offense. These guys play hard, they’re well-coached so this will be a challenging game for us.”

