Tim’s Two Cents: Northeast Jones football coach Keith Braddock

Braddock, who is in his 12th season as lead Tiger, has NEJ sitting 3-1 heading into its...
By Tim Doherty
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Northeast Jones High School football coach Keith Braddock.

Braddock, who is in his 12th season as lead Tiger, has NEJ sitting 3-1 heading into its non-region finale Friday at Class 2A East Marion High School (1-1).

The Tigers will open Region 5-4A play the following week at Quitman High School.

Braddock talked about coaching in a pandemic world, the difference between the football world of 2020 and 2021 and the nature of the beast that roams the high school sports scene in northeast Jones County, the Northeast Jones High School Tigers.

