Settlement reached in cyberattack targeting WCSD funds

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A settlement was reached on Thursday in a lawsuit dealing with a cyberattack that occurred sometime prior to June 24, 2020, where thieves stole over $6 million from the Wayne County School District’s 16th Section Principal Fund account.

Those funds consisted of revenue derived from 16th section land royalties deposited into the account held at First State Bank in Waynesboro.

GIO Fixed Income Strategies, a limited liability investment firm registered in Mississippi and Alabama, managed the account while FSB provided wire transfers and transaction services in and out of the account to GIO for investment purposes.

Sometime prior to June 24, 2020, criminal actors accessed the electronic mail account(s) of GIO and/or George I. O’Rear, the company’s owner.

The hackers used information obtained from those accounts to submit fraudulent payment instructions to FSB on June 24, 2020 for $2,335,200, on July 1, 2020 for $4,042,161.54, on July 2, 2020 for $3,475,000 and on July 3, 2020 for $5,265,000.

FSB and WCSD discovered the fraud and did not send the July 3rd wire and were also able to recover the $3,475,000 for the July 2nd wire, which left a total of $6,377,361.54 that was not recovered.

As a result, the WCSD filed a suit against GIO, O’Rear and FSB in the Circuit Court of Wayne County and counterclaims and cross-claims were filed by GIO and O’Rear.

In the settlement reached on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, FSB agreed to pay the WCSD the sum of $2,400,000 and GIO and O’Rear agreed to jointly pay the district $100,000.00 for a collective total of $2,500,000.00 within 45 days from the date of the settlement.

FSB agreed to split the cost off all fees and costs incurred and billed by the mediator in relation to the matter.

There was no admission of liability and all parties expressly denied breaching any duty or obligation owed to any of the other parties.

