Scout aims to help handicapped children in Bay Springs

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Edwin James is a tenth grader at Raleigh high school and a boy scout with the wolverine’s troop in Ellisville.

Edwin and his troop want to bring a sunshade to the handicapped swing at Neco Park in downtown Bay springs. Edwin says he wants to do it because it will help his little sister enjoy the swing.

“I actually have a sister who is handicapped, and when we were swinging her on the swing, we noticed that the sun was getting in her eyes,” said Edwin.

Edwin’s mom Lydia James says he thought of the idea on the spot

“He was like, why is there not a roof over here, but, you know, it’s bothering her, and I said, well, that’s something we could talk to the city about,” said Lydia.

Edwin bought the idea to the Bay Springs Board of Alderman on Tuesday night. The board approved the idea, and now they have to decide which type of shade they want to build the swing.

“I believe they haven’t quite decided on a roof yet, but they’re gonna get an architect to help with that because I need help on the blueprints and stuff for it,” said Edwin.

Edwin says it’s going to be a group effort, with a lot of help from the City of Bay Springs and his Ellisville Wolverine’s Boy Scout Troop.

“Ten people at most is going to help me, probably some older scouts that can help handle some of the bigger tools and (do) stuff to help them with the construction,” says Edwin.

His mom says she is so proud of him for coming up with the idea and bringing it to the city.

Lydia hopes her daughter Killean, who has cerebral palsy, will be able to see it.

“We don’t know how much more time she has with us, and if this project can get completed, she can enjoy it. That’s like a dream come true,” said Lydia.

The board planned on starting renovations to the mayor’s office, but they collectively decided to pause that project until they can get a sunshade built for the handicapped children.

