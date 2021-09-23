Petal aldermen approves ‘Steele Plan’ at Tuesday meeting

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - At a regular meeting on Tuesday, the Petal Board of Alderman voted to pass portions of “The Steele Plan.”

“The Steele Plan” is a proposal from Ward One Alderman Gerard Steele. The plan is to restore and improve drainage in areas of the ward. Its goal is to help with stormwater runoff and prevent flooding.

After discussion, the board voted 4-3 to pass the plan, but Mayor Tony Ducker is considering his first veto on the plan.

“We’ve done some topographical research over there. It’s a really, really flat area of town. Some of the ditches over there haven’t been maintained. So we’re in the process and actually had started under Mayor Marx, and we’re continuing some of that,” Ducker explains. “Gerald Steele the alderman for that ward, wanted it done in a certain order. And we agree that from an executive standpoint, that some of these things need to be done.”

Ducker says that as a mayor and alderman chartered government, the alderman plan requires a December deadline that concerns him.

“By state law and by our charter form of government, they’ve exceeded their authority by giving us a deadline to complete this work. And not that I don’t want to get it done by then. But it further is complicated by us being in the right away for the railroad tracks over there. We’re not even sure if we’ll have any firm answer on us being able to do a portion of that, that’s going to be over there,” Ducker says.

Ducker agrees that the work needs to and should be done. He applauds each alderman bringing these specific issues and plans for their wards to the meetings.

“Not that the city hall is not wanting to do that, not that I’m not wanting to do that, but we need to work together and have reasonable timelines and have reasonable expectations of what we can accomplish,” says Ducker. “But at the time, I still didn’t want to take that off of the table. I respect anyone fighting for their award. But we need a team approach with us working together.”

Ducker has not officially made a move to veto the proposal yet. He plans to meet with the city engineer and weigh the feasibility of the project. He expressed hope that in the event of a veto, the project can be re-worked to fit a timeline and budget that city hall is confident in.

