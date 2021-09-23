Perry Co. Sheriff’s Deputy is OK, but his cruiser will need a lot of work

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles, a deputy was extremely lucky Thursday morning.

Nobles reported that one of his deputy’s cruisers was struck by another vehicle while the cruiser was stopped on U.S. Highway 98.

The deputy, who was not identified, had stopped to help a stranded motorist, said Nobles. After the citizen’s vehicle had pulled away, just as the deputy was grasping his door handle, the deputy noticed a vehicle approaching at a great speed.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the officer did not have his emergency blue lights on to slow down oncoming traffic.

Nobles said the deputy tried to get the other driver’s attention by waving at him, but it was too late.

The deputy ran to the median on U.S. Highway 98 for safety as the oncoming vehicle crashed into the back of his cruiser. The force of the crash knocked the cruiser from the EB lanes to the WB lanes, said Nobles.

While the Facebook photos of the wrecked cruiser look severe, no injuries were reported from the driver or the deputy.

“Fortunately, they (the stranded vehicle) had pulled up, so the crash did not affect them. The deputy was not in the vehicle, and the other driver had no injuries,” said Nobles.

Nobles said he made the Facebook post to remind drivers to watch out for service vehicles and to let the public know that the deputy was okay after word of the incident began circulating. He reported that the station had received many calls from citizens asking if the drivers were okay.

The crash was inspected by members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Nobels said.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.