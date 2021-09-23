Nearly $20 million allocated for new Biloxi Police budget

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi should have more officers protecting the city soon.

The city’s budget for this fiscal upcoming year includes more money for the Police Department. The new police budget is just under $20 million.

More officers will be heading out of the Biloxi Police Department, into police cars to serve and protect the community.

“We’re looking at somebody who has discipline that loves their community and wants to do something for their community, that wants to serve their community,” said DeBack.

Residents like Justin Hiers said more officers will not only help patrol the streets but also build relationships out in the community.

“Cops right now are getting a bad name right now because of the news and I don’t think it’s fair because one bad apple ruins the whole tree,” said Justin Hiers, Biloxi resident. I just think more would be better because you don’t want people to be scared of the cops because ultimately, they’re here to protect us.”

Assistant Chief Chris DeBack said this new budget will add 15 new officers to the force.

“It’s going to allow us to beef up numbers throughout the department,” said DeBack. “When you’re talking about crime it will allow us to put more officers on the streets so that we can resolve those issues, improve the quality of life for the citizen we serve.”

Biloxi is continuing to grow as a city and so is business. Bart Luther said he’s noticed more people renting his bikes. Luther said with more officers joining the force his customers will feel safer on the streets.

“We are having more people ride bikes, walk, take care of mobility solutions. Biloxi has been instrumental about having the police help us with that. Actually, even on our Friday night rides now they are escorted by the Biloxi Police department when they’re available. So I think having more officers on the force will make that regularly available.”

DeBack said once applicants submit their applications there is a background check. After that, the hiring process starts along with training, altogether taking about nine months to officially have new officers on the street.

Biloxi Police are looking to hire new and experienced officers now, but everything officially goes into effect October first.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.