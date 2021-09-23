Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead

By Action News 5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - One person died and 12 others were injured Thursday in a mass shooting at a Kroger grocery store in a Memphis suburb, according to police.

WMC reported Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the suspected shooter also is dead, apparently from a self-inflicted wound.

Names of the suspect and victims have not been publicly released.

Lane said the vehicle of the shooter is in the parking lot, and police are awaiting additional equipment to safely get into it to search. They first received a call about the shooting at 1:30 p.m. local time and the first officer responded four minutes later, he said.

Police worked aisle to aisle to clear the store and remove employees and customers. There is not believed to be an additional suspect, Lane said.

First responders sent victims to nearby hospitals right now, and Lane said the number of casualties could change as more information comes in.

Collierville Schools sent an alert to parents earlier in the day and had students sheltered in place until police secured the scene.

The ATF along with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and other area agencies are assisting Collierville police.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, at approximately 7:59 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to...
3 people are dead after car crash on U.S. Hwy. 98 in Marion Co.
Alajah Mark
Hattiesburg woman found safe
Sharron Sauls, 60, along with her two passengers, Henry Sauls, 69, and Rylee Martin, 11, all...
3 killed in Marion Co. car crash identified
Henton Dean, 5-years-old, with one of the golden retrievers.
Missing child found after 16 hour search
Explosive damage caused to AT&T transmission site in Jefferson Davis County.
Court docs: Man used firework to damage AT&T transmission site in Miss.

Latest News

Late Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on extra shots of the Pfizer...
CDC decides on COVID-19 booster shots for older, vulnerable Americans
Jelani Day last seen Aug. 24
LaSalle County coroner identifies body found in Illinois River as Jelani Day Alabama
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
New wildfire prompts evacuations in Northern California
At least one suspect was arrested near the Dollar General in downtown Laurel.
Car chase in downtown Laurel ends with arrest