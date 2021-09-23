Win Stuff
Much cooler today with sunny skies

WDAM First Alert Weather
(Source: WDAM)
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
We’re starting off your morning with sunny skies and temps in the mid 50s. Today will be another beautiful day with sunny skies and cooler weather. Highs will only reach the upper 70s this afternoon. Temps will fall into the mid 60s this evening.

Tomorrow morning will be our coolest morning. We’ll start off the day with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s!! Skies will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Temps will fall into the mid to low 60s for those Friday Night Football Games!

This weekend is looking great!! Skies will be sunny for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be a little warmer as highs top out into the low to mid 80s. Morning lows will be in the 50s.

Next week will start off dry and sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

