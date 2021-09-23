MSDH: More than 2,000 new COVID cases reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday that the more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases had been added to the state rolls.

MSDH said Thursday that 2,071 new coronavirus cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Forty-two new deaths were reported as well, with 24 falling between Sept. 12 and Sept. 21, including two in Jones County and one in Forrest County.

Another 18 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between July 13 and Sept. 13, including one each in Forrest and Jones counties.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 481,397 and 9,395, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 54,353 COVID-19 cases and 971 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,147 cases, 92 deaths

Forrest: 13,125 cases, 238 deaths

Jasper: 3,137 cases, 62 deaths

Jones: 13,365 cases, 226 deaths

Lamar: 10,184 cases, 130 deaths

Marion: 4,087 cases, 104 deaths

Perry: 1,993 cases, 53 deaths

Wayne: 4,315 cases, 66 deaths

MSDH also reported 440,450 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,754,304 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,287,822 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,698,222 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.