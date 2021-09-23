Jones’ Webb named NJCAA ‘Player of the Week’

Jones College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss (WDAM) – Jones College running back La’Damian Webb is basking not only in a junior college football spotlight statewide, but nationally as well.

Webb, a 5-foot-8, 210-pound sophomore from Opelika, Ala., was honored Tuesday as the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference “Offensive Player of the Week.”

Wednesday, he was named National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I “Offensive Player of the Week.”

It marked the second time in three weeks Webb had been named “Offensive Player of the Week.”

Webb ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in JC”s 33-13 win over East Central Community College last week. He popped a 57-yard run on the Bobcats’ third play from scrimmage.

Through three games, Webb leads the nation with 485 yards (161.7 yards per game) and has scored six touchdowns.

Webb played at Jones in 2019, averaging 104.4 rushing yards per game. That led the conference and finished third in the NJCAA’s rankings.

In 2020 at Florida State University, Webb appeared in seven games, starting three. He rushed for 369 yards and three touchdowns for the Seminoles.

The No. 9 Bobcats (3-0) visit Itawamba Community Colleghe (1-2) for a 6:30 p.m. game Thursday.

The contest will air on JCJC.TV, WLAU-FM, 99.3, and SuperTalkLaurel.com.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.