Pine Belt sheriff’s offices advise citizens about recent scam calls

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County and Forrest County sheriff’s departments are advising citizens about being aware of scam calls after receiving reports from citizens about them.

JCSD posted on their Facebook page Thursday that residents are being targeted by a scammer claiming to be a Jones County Sheriff’s Department employee.

According to JCSD, the scammer is telling residents that they owe past due fines, are facing imminent arrest and are being tracked. The scammer is either demanding payment over the phone using prepaid cards or cash transfer apps.

The sheriff’s department also says that another version of the scam is spoofing the JCSD Main Office phone number on incoming calls to residents’ phones which leads to a fake “confidential” JCSD voice mail account requesting payment information to be left on the voicemail.

“Please do not fall for these scams! The Jones County Sheriff’s Department will not call you demanding payments over the phone,” says JCSD in the Facebook post.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office also made a Facebook post Thursday, about residents being called for winning big in some “International Sweepstakes.”

FCSO says the pitch from the person on the phone mentions that the person they called won a car or a large amount of money, but the fees and/or taxes have to be collected and the person on the phone will try to get the person to make a payment by some type of online currency, such as “vanilla cards.”

A vanilla gift card can be used for in-store, online, phone and mail order transactions.

“...if someone contacts you, that you have not previously known or you have requested to contact you, and if they are asking you to provide payment for some type of item via electronic means, please hang up,” FCSO says in their post.

If you have been contacted by a scammer, you can contact the Federal Trade Commission by doing the following:



If you’ve lost money to a phone scam or have information about the company or scammer who called you, report it at ReportFraud.ftc.gov

If you just want to report a call, you can use our streamlined reporting form at DoNotCall.gov

