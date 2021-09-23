Hattiesburg arrest suspect in Thursday shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Hattiesburg police have a suspect in custody after a Thursday afternoon shooting that remains under investigation.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded to a report of a shooting incident around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 212 Martin Luther King Ave.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and treated.

One individual was arrested at the scene.

Additional details will be released when they are available, Moore said.

If you have any information on the incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

