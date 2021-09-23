Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Gulfport Police searching for missing mother, 9-month-old baby

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing mother along with her 9-month-old baby.

Authorities say Jessica Lynn McCranie, and her daughter, Ava McCranie, of Gulfport, MS are both missing. They were last seen on September 21, 2021.

The Gulfport Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing mother...
The Gulfport Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing mother along with her 9-month-old baby.(Gulfport Police Department)

McCranie is described as a 33-year-old woman, 5′5″ and 110 lbs. She is believed to be traveling in a Jeep Patriot, bearing Mississippi license plate: HAT5954.

Anyone with any information, please contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryson Turner
Man charged with killing his father in Jones Co.
The Hattiesburg City Council held an executive session on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Hattiesburg City Council votes to close 2 local clubs
Alajah Mark
Hattiesburg woman found safe
On Wednesday, Sept. 22, at approximately 7:59 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to...
3 people are dead after car crash on U.S. Hwy. 98 in Marion Co.
The victim, formerly known as Escatawpa Jane Doe, has been identified as Clara Birdlong, born...
Possible victim of serial killer Sam Little found in Jackson County identified

Latest News

Federal appeals court hears arguments in Mississippi’s felony voting ban case
Federal appeals court hears arguments in Mississippi’s felony voting ban case
Federal appeals court hears arguments in Mississippi’s felony voting ban case
Federal appeals court hears arguments in Mississippi’s felony voting ban case
.
Court docs: Man used firework to damage AT&T transmission site in Miss.
The event will be hosted on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Vaccine event to be hosted at Pineview Apartments in Hattiesburg
Ward One Alderman Gerald Steele proposed the plan.
Petal aldermen approves ‘Steele Plan’ at Tuesday meeting