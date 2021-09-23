Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Firefighters rescue pup that fell down 44-foot well

Firefighters rescued a dog that fell down a 44-foot well.
Firefighters rescued a dog that fell down a 44-foot well.(Facebook/Prairietown Fire Dept)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Prairietown, Ill. (CNN) – If a dog is a human’s best friend, then some firefighters outside St. Louis have quite the new pal.

They saved a little guy named Rico from inside a 44-foot well.

The dog went for a stroll near a neighbor’s house and stumbled into the pit.

Now, he’s free, thanks to the Prairietown and Edwardsville fire departments.

Rico went for a stroll and fell into the well.
Rico went for a stroll and fell into the well.(Facebook/Prairietown Fire Dept)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, at approximately 7:59 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to...
3 people are dead after car crash on U.S. Hwy. 98 in Marion Co.
Alajah Mark
Hattiesburg woman found safe
Henton Dean, 5-years-old, with one of the golden retrievers.
Missing child found after 16 hour search
The Hattiesburg City Council held an executive session on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Hattiesburg City Council votes to close 2 local clubs
Explosive damage caused to AT&T transmission site in Jefferson Davis County.
Court docs: Man used firework to damage AT&T transmission site in Miss.

Latest News

Tropical Storm Sam formed in the Atlantic on Thursday and is expected to become a major...
Tropical Storm Sam forms in Atlantic, expected to become major hurricane
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for...
Boppy Company recalls over 3 million loungers after several infant deaths
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael...
EPA rule sharply limits HFCs, gases used as refrigerants
The Second Market Street Chinatown in San Jose, California, was deliberately set on fire in 1887.
California city reckons with Chinatown arson more than 100 years later
Pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID testing could reduce the proportion of...
More kids are getting sick with COVID delta variant