Early-morning house fire kills 2 in Rawls Springs

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An early-morning house fire in the Rawls Springs community of Forrest County claimed the lives of two people Thursday.

Forrest County Fire Coordinator Chip Brown said Rawls Springs and North Forrest firefighters responded to the blaze on Archie Smith Road around 2:20 a.m.

The first firefighters at the scene reported the home was fully engulfed in flames.

“Unfortunately, there were two fatalities in this fire. At this time, we just want to send out our prayers and thoughts to the family,” said Brown.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is being investigated by the State Fire Marshals Office and the local fire investigator, Brown said.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.