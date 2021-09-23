Win Stuff
Traffic Alert cleared for U.S. 98 at Cross Creek Pkwy

Law enforcement is on the scene directing traffic.
Law enforcement is on the scene directing traffic.(MDOT Traffic Camera)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - MDOT has cleared the traffic alert for this area, but roadways may still be congested at this time.

All lanes of eastbound traffic were blocked on U.S. Highway 98 at Cross Creek Parkway in West Hattiesburg.

Traffic appeared to be stalled from Cross Creek Parkway past Lake Forgetful Road.

The delay was caused by a crash.

Law enforcement was on the scene directing traffic.

MDOT expects the issue to be resolved around 6:30 p.m.

