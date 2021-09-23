Car chase in downtown Laurel ends with arrest

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are a resident of downtown Laurel, you might have seen noticed a heavy police presence in the area Thursday morning.

According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, what started as a check-in on a citizen complaint turned into a police chase.

Cox said he sent out a few officers to check out a citizen complaint Thursday around 9 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found three men in a vehicle.

The men drove away from the officers, who then followed in a short car chase, Cox said. At some point, the men exited the vehicle and ran from the scene.

Cox said that at least one of the men was arrested near the Dollar General in downtown Laurel.

When police investigated the vehicle, they found one stolen firearm, an undermined amount of cash and marijuana, Cox said. The evidence is still being processed at this time.

The Laurel Police Department is still processing the information. Cox said more information on the incident will be provided Friday.

