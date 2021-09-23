3 killed in Marion Co. car crash identified

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The three people killed in Wednesday morning’s U.S. Highway 98 car crash have been identified.

The drive of the Chevrolet Spark, Sharron Sauls, 60, along with her two passengers, Henry Sauls, 69, and Rylee Martin, 11, all from Foxworth, Miss., received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead on the scene of the wreck on U.S. Highway 98 in Marion County.

The driver of the 2012 Dodge Caravan, who is a resident of Purvis, Miss., was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, September 22, at approximately 7:59 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash.

The 2012 Dodge Caravan that was traveling west hit the 2021 Chevrolet Spark that was traveling east on U.S. Highway 98. The Dodge Caravan crossed the median and traveled into the EB lanes, where it collided with the Chevrolet Spark.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

