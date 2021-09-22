Webb’s welcome return to Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The second time appears to be the charm for La’Damian Webb.

After a year at Florida State, Webb returned to Ellisville for another season with Jones College.

It’s looking like a wise choice. He leads the NJCAA with 60 carries for 485 yards and six touchdowns through three games – an average of 161.7 yards per game and 8.1 yards per carry.

One of the reasons Webb decided to return is the nurturing environment coach Steve Buckley and company have built.

“As long as you listen to them, do what they say, they’ll put you in the best possibility to be successful,” Webb said. “I think they’re great coaches, great mentors. Our offensive line and tight ends, they don’t get enough credit. I think they’ve been doing well.”

“La’Damian’s a great back,” Buckley said. “La’Damian has great blocking in front of him, he has a great scheme to run behind with our offensive line coach who does our running game. He’s as good as I’ve coached at that position. Everything he brings to the table is well-deserved. He’s a warrior, he’s a fighter, he’s tough. He has great ball skills, he loves to protect and he loves to compete.

Jones College (3-0) visits Itawamba Community College on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

