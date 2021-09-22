Player of the Week: Northeast Jones RB/DB Kaleb Bryant

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Northeast Jones’ 3-1 start isn’t some sort of overnight success.

It’s a result of hours, weeks and months of practice and preparation.

“Offseason hard work, went to camp, did what we were supposed to do,” said Northeast Jones junior running back/safety Kaleb Bryant. “Came back, practice every day like we’re supposed to. Hit hard, be physical.”

Nobody’s playing more physical than Bryant. He toted the ball 14 times for 95 yards and two scores in the Tigers’ win over South Jones - adding a couple tackles and an interception on defense.

“He, like a lot of the kids, made plays,” said Northeast Jones head coach Keith Braddock. “But he made some plays at some crucial times. He leads already by the way he practices. When we practice, he’s really fast on offense and defense. He does a good job, he’s tough in the weight room. When we need him to be vocal, he can be. So, just really proud of him. Great young man, great football player.”

Bryant along, with his fellow upperclassmen, are setting the tone for 2021.

A combined 9-30 the last four seasons, Northeast Jones thinks it’s about time to turn the tide.

“It’s been a very good experience to win, finally,” Bryant said. “We’re going to continue to win. Continue to win way more games, win the district, try to win Friday.”

“Keep climbing the hill and improving,” Braddock said. “I talked to our kids yesterday – since we’ve had a little success – about being humble, having a quiet confidence. Being humble but still hungry and they understand that and are accepting that challenge.”

Northeast Jones visits East Marion on Friday at 7 p.m.

